HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A group of adolescent squirrels in the care of a local wildlife rescue are almost old enough to be released back into the wild, and these squirrels are part of a group of hundreds that will be raised, rehabbed, and released by Alabama Wildlife Rescue in North Alabama this year.

Alabama Wildlife Rescue is a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases small mammals like squirrels, groundhogs, rabbits, chipmunks, and opossums. The organization is a licensed rehab facility for the Alabama Department of Wildlife and Conservation. It is one of only 14 rescue organizations in the state, and it is the only one located north of Birmingham.



Squirrels rescued by Alabama Wildlife Rescue

Alabama Wildlife Rescue has taken in about 300 animals, so far in 2022. Roughly 100 of those animals have been released at this time.

The squirrels pictured below are nearing their release date.

Alabama Wildlife Rescue squirrel enclosure

If you are interested in donating to Alabama Wildlife Rescue, click here.