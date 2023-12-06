(WHNT) – Legendary thriller writer Patricia Cornwell brings chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta to new extremes with her new book “Unnatural Death.”

Scarpetta finds herself in a Northern Virginia wilderness examining the mauled remains of two off-the-grid campers wanted by federal law enforcement. The victims have been savaged beyond recognition and evidence at the crime scene is baffling, including a larger-than-life footprint that raises more questions than answers.

Who — or what — killed these two people in the middle of nowhere? Are the murders tied to the victims’ illegal activities, or is something more sinister at hand? Scarpetta must discover who committed these murders and why before anyone else ends up dead.

Working closely with her Secret Service niece Lucy, the FBI, and her own staff, Scarpetta is once again at the center of a media firestorm as they work against the clock to solve one of the most challenging cases of her entire career.

Patricia Cornwell has sold over 100 million books in thirty-six languages in over 120 countries, as well as authored twenty-nine New York Times bestsellers.

Her thriller novels center primarily on Scarpetta, a medical examiner, along with her tech-savvy niece Lucy and fellow investigator Pete Marino. Celebrating 25 years, these characters have grown into an international phenomenon, winning Cornwell worldwide acclaim.

In 1990, Patricia Cornwell sold her first novel, “Postmortem,” while working at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond, Virginia. It went on to win the Edgar, Creasey, Anthony, and Macavity Awards, as well as the French Prix du Roman d’Aventures—the first book ever to claim all these distinctions in a single year.

Growing into an international phenomenon, the Scarpetta series won Cornwell the Sherlock, Gold Dagger, and RBA Awards as well as the Medal of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.