HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Winter break is about a month out for children in North Alabama Schools, and the City of Huntsville is offering several programs that will provide activities over the break.

Registration is open for Huntsville’s Winter Break camps, including their day camps and specialty camps. Activities will include art, sports, and games. The camps are open for students in grades 1-6.

Huntsville Director of Parks and Recreation James Gossett said the camps give kids, who would otherwise be stuck at home, several hours or even a full day of activities.

“This is [the] holiday season for the city and its residents, so we put on holiday camps,” Gossett said. “This can be a very trying time for parents. Work schedules are tight, depending on what their jobs are, so we want to provide a safe and affordable opportunity for parents to have a place children for their children to go to recreate and also have some learning experiences and some fun experiences.”

The camps will run from Monday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 22. The day camps run from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The specialty camps take place for a few hours in the morning, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The city also offers a discount if you register more than one child.

Day camp registration is $50 for the first child and $25 dollars for each additional sibling. Specialty camps are $25 for the first child and $10 for every sibling after that.

Organizers encourage early registration as space is limited. Click here to register now.

Registration closes on December 14.