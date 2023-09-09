SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — September marks National Recovery Month and in Jackson County, a free community event called Recovery Happens was held with the purpose of connecting people with recovery-related resources available in their community.

Dozens of members gathered Saturday afternoon at the square of the Jackson County courthouse joining their community in recognizing National Recovery Month.

The event was created by Eric Love with the intent to bring recovery-related resources into one location for them all to be available to the community.

Love struggled with addiction for 19 years, however after overcoming substance abuse, he’s now helping others to do the same.

“We live in a rural area here in Jackson Dekalb county where we don’t have a lot of resources so a lot of times people come back from treatment they don’t have the resources available like you would have in the big city and stuff. It was kind of put on me to have events like this to bring all the resources together,” Love told News 19.

From free food and bounce houses, to live music and fun activities for the kids the event offered something for everyone. Members of the community also gave testimonies detailing how they overcame their addictions.

Love says connecting people with the help they need is key in overcoming substance abuse.

“After I found recovery I wanted other people to find that to. I thought that I would die in addiction I didn’t never know that there was a resource or opportunity out there for me and so whenever I got it that was the first thing I wanted to do to give it away,” Love said.

Live By Faith Ministries is an organization that helps people pay the intake fees to get them in treatment. Founder Melissa Phillips said that because she experienced substance abuse, it allowed her to better help those who are fighting addiction.

“I think going down the road myself and then coming out on the other side my heart is just there to help people reunite with their kids to get their lives back and just be a member of society again,” Phillips said.

R.O.S.S and Health Connect America were a few organizations at the event. They say that those battling addiction, they’re are willing to assist.