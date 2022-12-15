HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One Monte Sano Park Ranger is back to read another wonderful story to your kiddos as Reading with The Ranger returns on December 18.

According to Monte Sano State Park’s Facebook feed, Reading with a Ranger has been hosted twice before this. The first event was hosted by Luther Davis, the northwest district ranger, online in April 2021 due to COVID-19.

Ranger Tyree hosted the first in-person Reading with The Ranger event in Nov. 2021. He read classics like “Billy Goat Gruff.”

Reading with The Ranger will return to Monte Sano State Park on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. The event will take place inside the large pavilion. The fireplaces will be roaring to keep everyone warm.

Ranger Tyree will be reading age-appropriate stories based on the crowd that attends. Normal park fees will apply, but there are no additional charges for the event. Pets are welcome on a 6 foot leash.