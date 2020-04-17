Piper and Leaf looking for local musicians for ‘QUARANTuNE Sessions’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Piper and Leaf Tea Company is hosting ‘QUARANTuNE Sessions‘ to help keep the Rocket City music scene going.

These music sessions will be on Facebook Live. The first one is on April 17th at 6:00 p.m. and features Meredith Johnson.

Viewers can listen and connect to a different artist every session. Viewers also will also have the chance to support the artists with tips for their performance via Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp.

If you’re a musician or know of an awesome artist, contact Piper and Leaf via Facebook and let them know you’re interested.