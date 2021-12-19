Puppy scammers are back! Here’s how to protect yourself

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Dog lovers beware! A popular scam known as the ‘puppy scam’ is back again this Christmas, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Scammers know that Christmas is a popular time to welcome new members into your family. They want to tug on people’s emotions by posting fake ads of sought-after breeds.

“Don’t fall for cute pictures and cheap prices for what is a non-existent puppy,” the Facebook post wrote.

Authorities recommend always doing independent research and cutting off communications if the ‘seller’ requests upfront payments through unsecured methods such as a wire or bank transfer.

Also, doing a reverse image search is a good way to check if the puppy photo has been taken from somewhere else.

Don’t let these scammers ruin your holiday.

