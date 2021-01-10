Trusty – this week’s Puppy Pigskin Picks

ALABAMA – This week we are proud to present our Puppy Pigskin Picks as Trusty!

Trusty has been described as a spunky boy with lots of love to give. He is a bit shy in new situations but once comfortable he is very active.

He is very smart and has responded well to training and basic obedience, he has also been fully vetted and is HW negative.

While very friendly, he would do to be adopted into a home with older children and a big yard to run around. Trusty has been at the Huntsville Humane Society for two months now.