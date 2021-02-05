Puppies make Super Bowl prediction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Puppy Pigskin Pick of the Week looks a little different the Friday before Super Bowl LV. This time the puppies made the pick.

Sports analysts, pundits, and fans can argue the pros and cons of the Super Bowl all day long, but believe it or not, some animals have a better track record of actually predicting who will win.

We decided to put that to the test with the help of the help of some young up and comers from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

The future of the Super Bowl lays in the paws of puppies.

It was a tight race between the two teams, a lot of back and forth from the little ones. Will it be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Will it be the Kansas City Chiefs?

After several false starts and much munching for both teams. The puppies have declared the winner as the Kansas City Chiefs!

We’ll see if their prediction holds up after Sunday night’s game.