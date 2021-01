HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ace has been chosen as the Puppy Pigskin Pick for January 29th.

Ace is a social butterfly, he does great with kids and other dogs. He loves to run around and get some exercise. Ace is a tiny guy and would do very well in an apartment or smaller home.

Good news, Ace is housebroken and he knows how to use a doggy door.

You can add this happy-go-lucky guy to your family by visiting Greater Huntsville Humane Society.