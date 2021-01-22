January 22nd’s Puppy Pigskin Pick is Rocko

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We would love to introduce your to our Puppy Pigskin Pick of the week – Rocko!

Rocko is a bit hesitant around new people, but once he gets to know you, best friends for life. Especially if you share snacks, tennis balls, and rope toys with him.

He has been described as a ladies man and will do best in a home with female friends.

If you would love to have Rocko become part of your family you can apply to adopt him at Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

Rocko is super excited to meet his forever family.