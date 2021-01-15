January 15th’s Puppy Pigskin Pick is Ladybug

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Our Puppy Pigskin Pick of the week is Ladybug!

Ladybug has been described as a very compassionate and friendly girl. She is looking for a new family to love.

Human Society workers say that Ladybug is currently on a diet and exercise plan to get back to a healthy weight after she was overfed by her previous owners. Her new forever family will need to keep her on this weight loss plan.

If you are interested in adopting this sweet, laid back, fun girl, then please apply at Greater Huntsville Humane Society.