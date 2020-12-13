Skip to content
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Trusty – this week’s Puppy Pigskin Picks
The Story
“The Story” Top 5 for 2020
Fairview man ready to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Video
Free Alabama concert on New Year’s Eve
Artist hopes her work gives people a virtual hug
Video
Lee Greenwood celebrating 40 years of hits at VBC
Video
The Big Game
‘Blinding Lights’ sing-along: Pepsi debuts Super Bowl halftime ad
Video
Weekend recap: Browns advance, Brees to meet Brady
Big Game Bound Week 18: The wild-card round
Video
NFL considering filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
ESPN’s MegaCast to make NFL playoffs debut for Titans vs. Ravens game
Alabama News
University of Alabama encouraging students to social distance during national championship
41 Alabama ABC stores closing temporarily due to COVID-19
Gov. Kay Ivey confirms plans to launch online COVID-19 vaccine registration, in addition to hotline
Alabama, Ohio governors make ‘friendly wager’ over national championship game
WATCH: Ivey to announce economic impact from Alabama’s 80 public airports
Video
News
University of Alabama encouraging students to social distance during national championship
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar past $1 billion
Woman set to be executed for killing Missouri woman, cutting baby from her womb
Alabama human trafficking alliance formed by state and local agencies
