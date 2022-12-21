(WHNT) – News 19 is partnering with The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), TVB, and the Ad Council for a 19th year for Project Roadblock.
The project is meant to inspire a dialogue about drinking and driving and provide resources to get people home safely during the holidays.
Drunk driving kills about 28 people a day in the United States, according to the NHTSA. That’s about one person every 28 minutes, over 10,000 people a year.
In Alabama in 2020, 387 traffic fatalities were alcohol-impaired driving related, making up about 41% of the state’s total traffic fatalities for the year.
This year, News 19 is proud to support Project Roadblock! Along with Nexstar stations across the country, News 19 will be making a push to help make sure our community’s roads are safe.
Project Roadblock has led to a decrease of over 1,500 annual fatalities since the initiative
began in 2004.
To help keep you safe and happy for the holidays, News 19 has compiled a list of ways you can get home so you don’t drink and drive.
Ride-Share
Uber
Uber is a transportation company with an app that allows patrons to call a ride from wherever they are, depending on availability.
Lyft
Lyft is another transportation company that allows you to hail a ride from an app on your phone depending on availability near you.
Taxi Services
Huntsville Area
If you’re in the Huntsville area for the holidays and plan to drink, you’ve got a lot of options when it comes to taxi services. Here is a directory of services you can use to get where you’re going safely.
https://www.huntsville.org/visitor-info/transportation/taxis/
Shoals Area
AAA Cab – Florence
(256) 766-5525
1212 Vine St
Florence, AL 35630
AAA Cab – Sheffield
(256) 386-7444
Sheffield 35660
Sheffield, AL 35660
Elite Transportation
(256) 767-0220
1212 Vine St
Florence, AL 35630
Haney’s Yellow Cab
(256) 766-5255
1212 Vine St
Florence, AL 35630
Quad Cities Yellow Cab
(256) 766-1000
328 E 2nd St
Sheffield, AL 35660
Decatur Area
River City Cab
(256) 350-6949
2109 Danville Rd SW
Decatur, AL 35601
Johnny Cab
(256) 669-0644
2427 Chadsworth St SW
Decatur, AL
Sand Mountain Area
Lake City Taxi Shuttle
(256) 960-8339
lakecitytaxicab@gmail.com
Town and Country Cab Service
(256) 878-9074
120 Mary St
Albertville, AL 35951
If you know of any other ride-share or taxi services serving North Alabama, please let us know and help keep our roads safe this holiday season.