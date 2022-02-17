As storms with strong winds moved across the Valley, several communities lost power.
Huntsville
Anyone experiencing a service issue in the Huntsville Utilities area should call 256-535-4448. Get an up to date look at the power outage map here:
- RESTORED Power lines down near University Drive and Old Monrovia Road
- RESTORED Power outage impacting customers from Oakwood Avenue south to I-565 and from Research Park Blvd east to Memorial Parkway
- RESTORED Power outage impacting customers from Winchester Road south to Mastin Lake Road and from Hwy 53 east to Memorial Parkway
Lauderdale County
- Florence Utility crews are repairing a damaged power pole on Stovall Drive