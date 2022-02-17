As storms with strong winds moved across the Valley, several communities lost power.

Huntsville

Anyone experiencing a service issue in the Huntsville Utilities area should call 256-535-4448. Get an up to date look at the power outage map here:

  • RESTORED Power lines down near University Drive and Old Monrovia Road
  • RESTORED Power outage impacting customers from Oakwood Avenue south to I-565 and from Research Park Blvd east to Memorial Parkway
  • RESTORED Power outage impacting customers from Winchester Road south to Mastin Lake Road and from Hwy 53 east to Memorial Parkway

Lauderdale County

  • Florence Utility crews are repairing a damaged power pole on Stovall Drive