OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Commission says pipe reconstruction in a few rural but busy areas will finally get underway beginning the week of October 24, except without any road closures.

Normally for drainage projects, you’d have to deal with a road closed while crews cut up old galvanized pipes to replace them.

But in the cases of spots at 1907 Hobbs Island Road, as well as 2964 Old Big Cove Road and 119 Old Gurley Pike in Owens Cross Roads, some of them have already been resurfaced or don’t really have detours.

The solution, according to District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill, is to use a newer technology of water pipe sleeves that slide under the roads, which he told News 19 would save taxpayer money in the long run and prevent issues for first responders.

“The process is a little more costly than if we would take our labor to cut the road, but it allows traffic flow to continue. So for an emergency, you can’t put a price on the emergency vehicle that needs to travel that road. So we can leave that road open, and emergency travel can carry out as normal,” Hill said.

“We’re trying not to close any more roads than we have to, but maintenance is what it is, and to have the safest road that they can travel on. Sometimes a day’s worth of work will save a bad situation because if one of those pipes would collapse, then the road would collapse. And with many heavy vehicles as we have with construction going on – heavy trucks – if one of those pipes collapse it could be a bad situation. So we’re trying to get in front of it.”

The replacement pipes will reportedly also be able to carry more water than before in case of flooding, and last decades longer than the old pipes.