Picket paint with the Little River Arts Council for new ‘Pathway to Community’

MENTONE, Ala. – The community is invited to help paint pickets for MERF’s new ‘Pathway to Community’.

The Mentone Educational Resources Foundation (MERF) and the Little River Arts Council are painting a colorful fence along Hwy 117 on MERF’s walking trail.

The goal is to have all 320 pickets painted with colorful and whimsical designs by members of the community. Painters will have the choice of painting a solid color or creating their own design.

Sample of Style –

Sample of the Picket Painting style Credit: Little River Arts Council

The picket painting will happen at the MERF house–on the covered porch and in the yard under the trees. Social distancing will be maintained and face coverings are will be strongly recommended.

They hope to have the project complete by August 15th.



They also need volunteers who can help small groups of people paint. This involves setting up the paint, drop cloths, and sawhorses. Email pathwaytocommunity@gmail.com for more information and to work out a time slot.

This project is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.