NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — A winter storm hit parts of the Tennessee Valley throughout the day on Monday bringing snow and ice to much of the area.

Along with the coverage from our team, News 19 has received photos from viewers and dedicated weather watchers as the winter storm moved through Monday and the arctic blast settled in on Tuesday.

Here is a look at winter weather from across the Tennessee Valley:

A view of road conditions in Monrovia (Keith Lyle/ Weather Authority Weather Watcher)

One veiwer in Arab left their hose on to make a bit of ice art (Lachrisha Kirk and husband Dean Isley)

One veiwer in Arab left their hose on to make a bit of ice art (Lachrisha Kirk and husband Dean Isley)

One veiwer in Arab left their hose on to make a bit of ice art (Lachrisha Kirk and husband Dean Isley)

Sleet? Snow? They waern’t quite sure but this Huntsville viewer caught this Monday on their bird bath (Ramona Edward/ News 19 Viewer)

This viewer from Pisgah caught this look at their front yard Tuesday (Haley Blevins/ News 19 viewer)

This viewer from Pisgah caught this look at their front yard Tuesday (Haley Blevins/ News 19 viewer)

This viewer from Pisgah caught this look at their front yard Tuesday (Haley Blevins/ News 19 viewer)

These veiwers woke up to this Tuesday on Highway

These twins had some fun in the snow Monday in Meridianville (Hannah M.?News 19 Viewer)

These twins had some fun in the snow Monday in Meridianville (Hannah M.?News 19 Viewer)

One of our weather watchers says Owens Cross Roads is iced over but its been good for sledding and photography (Jeremy Starkey/Weather Authority Weather Watcher)

One of our weather watchers says Owens Cross Roads is iced over but its been good for sledding and photography (Jeremy Starkey/Weather Authority Weather Watcher)

This viewer said they canceled their fishing plans after it snowed near Wilson Lake in Killen (John Bowman/News 19 Viewer)

This viewer in Park City, TN caught a bit of a lightshow Monday after snowfall (News 19 Viewer)

Its not just people enjoying the winter weather as this viewers dog took some time in Flat Rock (Morgan Smith/ News 19 viwer)

One of our weather watchers has seen plenty of snow in Ardmore (Amanda Luna/News 19 Weather Watcher)

One of our weather watchers has seen plenty of snow in Ardmore (Amanda Luna/News 19 Weather Watcher)

One of our weather watchers has seen plenty of snow in Ardmore (Amanda Luna/News 19 Weather Watcher)

One of our weather watchers has seen plenty of snow in Ardmore (Amanda Luna/News 19 Weather Watcher)

A boy sliding near the Swan Creek Greenway at the Sportsplex trailhead. (City of Athens)

The 1930s-era bridge at the historic Trinity-Fort Henderson site. (City of Athens)

The covered bridge on the Swan Creek Greenway. (City of Athens)

The historic Gulf Station at Big Spring Memorial Park. (City of Athens)

Crew clearing ice packed snow downtown. (City of Athens)

The Scout House in Athens (City of Athens)

Frozen stream at the Sportsplex near the Swan Creek Greenway. (City of Athens)

While reporters work to keep people informed during the storm, one News 19 reporter celebrated a first! Florida-born reporter Darryl Burke got to experience snow for the first time.

He celebrated by making his first snow angel: