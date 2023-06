HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former American Idol winner and current singer-song writer is coming to the Mars Music Hall this fall.

Phillip Phillips will make a stop on his ‘The Drift Back Tour’ in Huntsville on Oct 26.

Phillips, a Georgia native, is known for his hit songs ‘Home’ and ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’ with ‘Home’ being the best-selling song in American Idol history.

The singer won the 11th season of American Idol in 2012.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.