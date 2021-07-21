The Rescue Games: Helping animals find a new home

Enola (A520325) is a sweet, dainty, shy girl. She retreats from her kennel door when you approach her. But, if you wait, she will eventually come get a treat. I went into her kennel to take her out for a walk. She retreated into the other side at first, but I lured her to me with a peanut butter treat … and then slipped the slip lead on her neck. Once out of her kennel she was a completely different dog. She was so happy and spunky and loved “sitting” for treats. (Photo courtesy Huntsville Animal Services)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services has seen a higher than usual number of dog surrenders to the Shelter and is working to help animals find their forever homes. They need the communities help to accomplish this Olympic feat.

HAS has extended its lowered adoption rates through the end of July. It is only $10 to adopt an adult dog or cat and between $35 and $50 to adopt a kitten.

Adopting from HAS means the animal will be vaccinated, have spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a City license and a free bag of dog food.

They also encourage those who may not be able to adopt at the moment to consider fostering an animal through the Shelter’s foster program.

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville.