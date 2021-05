Sissy is a female 11-year-old Chihuahua who was rescued from a neglectful situation in Limestone County. This little ball of joy unfortunately has no teeth but that does not stop her from eating some tasty wet food.

She is looking for a forever home to live out her golden years and she has done well with other pets. She’s up to date on shots and ready to go! Please apply for Sissy at ghhs.org