Pete the pig is looking for a dream farm life of his own

On Monday, July 12 Pete came into GHHS’ care after his previous owners could no longer provide the care he needed and deserved. Pete is a four-month-old Juliana pig (breed), neutered, and is estimated to weigh around 50 pounds.

Pigs are very smart, some say they’re as smart as dogs. They can learn to walk on a leash and be taught tricks. Pete does have special requirements, so please research how to properly take care of a pig before applying.

Pete is currently enjoying life on the farm at a GHHS foster’s farm and is available for adoption! Check out GHHS.org for more information on other animals that need a forever home.