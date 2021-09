MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — 20 years ago, News 19 was at Guntersville High School on the morning of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. Students, including now U.S. Army veteran Ian Wiley, were glued to the TV watching the station's coverage with disbelief, horror, and sadness as the attacks on New York's World Trade Center unfolded. News 19 caught up with Ian Wiley to hear his perspective on that day all these years later.

"I vividly remember just the hurt inside of seeing what happened to our country," said Ian Wiley.