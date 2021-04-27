Pet of the Week Zeke needs a new family to play with

Hi! I’m Shine aka Zeke. I’ve recently found myself looking for a new family to love. I’m a medium sized and full of energy. I’d love to find an active adopter to take me on walks or play fetch with me. I’m a bit unsure in new situations and would love to find someone who will help build my confidence. I can be a bit protective about my things/food, the staff at GHHS is working on teaching me it’s okay to share. I’ve been around children and I’m crate trained.

Check out more pictures and apply for Zeke at ghhs.org