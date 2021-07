This sweet senior girl came to the Greater Huntsville Human Society (GHHS) from a hoarding situation, severely matted and mistreated.

Since being at the shelter, she has made a complete turn-around, and has a new outlook on life!

Lucille is a 10 year old Poodle mix that is looking for her furever home to enjoy the rest of her golden years.

If you’re interested in welcoming this precious girl into your home, apply on ghhs.org