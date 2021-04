HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Shylee would make the perfect addition to any family, just look at her adorable face.

This sweet lady is looking for a new family to love. She is 8 years old and very loyal. She is a bit on the curvaceous side so her friends at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society have started her on a weight loss plan.

Anyone who would like to add Shylee to their family can apply to adopt her at ghhs.org.