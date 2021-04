Hi, I’m Sadie. I’m new here at GHHS and the staff is still getting to know me. I’m a bit unsure of my new environment but I’m a sweet girl, I just need a little patience right now. I walk well on a lead and I’m a good girl in my kennel. My caretakers have discovered that I love to play with the water hose! I’m just a great girl looking for a great family! Apply at ghhs.org

There are more pics in her profile at https://ghhs.org/adopt/ .