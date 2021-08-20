Pet of the Week: Leopold is still looking for a new family to love

Meet Leopold. He is a 1 year, 8-month-old American Shorthair. This big, friendly boy is a staff favorite!

He is a sweet lover boy, but is prone to give love bites when he gets over-excited. Seasoned cat owners will recognize this behavior. Once he is out of a confining kennel and settled in a home, his smooches will be sweeter.

He prefers to be an only cat!

He weighs seven pounds, and is lean and leggy. He has a plushy, bright ginger tabby coat and amazing amber eyes – SO handsome!

If you are interested in a sweet dude, you can apply for him online at ghhs.org/adopt