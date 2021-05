Leopold is ready for a home where he’s the only cat.

He came to the Greater Huntsville Humane Society after his owner found out he does not like other cats.

Leopold is very, very playful and loves to chase his toys and roughhouse throughout the day.

He is current on all shots and preventions and has tested negative for FIV/FELV. He’s ready for his new home!

You can apply for Leopold at ghhs.org.