Look at this girl named Cupcake! And what a sweetie she is. She’s very friendly and a bit chatty too. She’s all about petting and purring.

Cupcake is a stunning, bright calico. She has a colorful coat and beautiful green eyes. Shelter staff love her distinct muzzle and helicopter ears – she doesn’t miss a thing!!!

Cupcake is five years old and ready to go!!! You can stop by and meet this beauty or go to ghhs.org for more information.