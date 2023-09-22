HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This week, our adorable adoptable pets both hail from the Rocket City, and they will surely rocket their way into your heart if given the chance.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) has teamed up with News 19 this week to show off Kismet and Bean, who are both looking for a place to call home.

Kismet is approximately two months old, loves to play, and is as sweet as can be! She was pulled from Huntsville Animal Services, so not much is known about his story, but the humane society believes she’ll grow to be a medium to large size dog.

If you like a little extra spice with your beans, well this little gal may be the cat for you! Bean is just over two years old and is a friendly, independent woman who enjoys a good play session. She can be a bit opinionated and likes to do things on her own terms.

Bean can often be found snoozing away or swatting toys around my condo. She does like the occasional “whiff” of cat nip or a tasty snack, and she prefers to be the queen of the household so it’s best she is the only pet.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

If you can give this frisky feline a home, or want to bring Kismet into your home, you can apply to adopt either of this week’s pets on the GHHS website.