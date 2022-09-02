FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Sandy! He is a 2-year-old pup living at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services. Sandy is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Sandy is described as being 61 pounds and a “very cute boy who loves people.” The shelter states that Sandy is looking for a new best friend with sit with and love on. He is not a hyperactive dog, and “will be the best couch buddy you could ask for.”

Sandy does not like cats, so a home without them is a must-have!

Sandy lives at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, and is available for adoption now! He might even get to have a doggy day out of laying around and watching television to make sure he finds the perfect friend!

To meet Sandy or any other adoptable pet at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, call 256-760-6676.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is a shelter located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence, Alabama. See their animals available for adoption here.