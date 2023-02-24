DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Meet Midnight! This seven-year-old pupper is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.

Midnight is a male, Black Lab mix weighing around 92 lbs, that is currently living at Decatur Animal Services and looking for his fur-ever family.

The shelter says Midnight is an older dog, but “still extremely playful.” Midnight loves to run and play then he “looks for affection when he’s ready to settle down.”

Come meet this Big Boy and let him steal your heart.

Decatur Animal Services is a shelter located at 300A Beltline Road SW in Decatur. See their list of animals available for adoption here.