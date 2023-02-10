FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Iceman! He’s a three-year-old pup living at Decatur Animal Services. Iceman is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.

Iceman is described as a white Husky mix with blue eyes. He weighs around 50 pounds.

The shelter says Iceman came to them as a stray and is looking for a family to play with and love him!

(Decatur Animal Services)

To meet Iceman or any other adoptable pets at Decatur Animal Services, call 256-341-4790.

Decatur Animal Services is a shelter located at 300A Beltline Road SW in Decatur. See their list of animals available for adoption here.