HUNTSVILLE, Ala, (WHNT) — Meet Eli! This two-and-a-half-year-old pup is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.

This around 60-pound mixed breed boy is currently living at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society and it looking for a furever family.

The humane society says Eli is a playful and loving dog that has been a fixture at a lot of events during his one-year stay. He event recently had his picture taken at K8 Photo at Lowe Mill.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Greater Huntsville Humane Society) (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.