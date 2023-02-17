HUNTSVILLE, Ala, (WHNT) — Meet Eli! This two-and-a-half-year-old pup is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.
This around 60-pound mixed breed boy is currently living at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society and it looking for a furever family.
The humane society says Eli is a playful and loving dog that has been a fixture at a lot of events during his one-year stay. He event recently had his picture taken at K8 Photo at Lowe Mill.
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.