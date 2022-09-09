Meet Brady! Brady is a 3-year-old boy, that shelter organizers say “is sweet as can be.” Brady was previously adopted, but his adopter passed away unexpectedly and now he is back at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society shelter.

Brady is described as being a medium-sized, super friendly guy with brindle coloring. He loves to run and his favorite game is “catch me if you can.”

Brady (Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

The shelter believes Brody would do well in a home with older children and other dogs his size, but he tends to “annoy” cats.

Brody would love to find a forever home with a family who will take him on walks, to the park, and enjoy lots of play time!

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville.