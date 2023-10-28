(WHNT) — This week, News 19 is featuring two more out-of-this-world pets looking for their ‘fur-ever’ homes – Yoda and Starburst.

Yoda is an 80-pound mixed breed that loves playing in the yard with the volunteers and staff at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS). The folks at GHHS say he may be most at home in a house with a big yard, but is currently working on his leash manners.

Yoda (Courtesy: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

The staff said Yoda tends to get a little excited when he first comes out of the kennel which means he sometimes has a hard time keeping his feet on the ground. Yoda is probably best suited at home with older children as the staff says younger kids tend to make him nervous.

For more information or to adopt Yoda you can visit the Greater Huntsville Humane Society here.

Starburst, our second pet of the week comes from Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS). She is a one-year-old Lab mix who is full of energy and loves to get out and play. Starburst loves affection and is a bit of a lap dog.

Starburst (Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services)

She is generally well-behaved but tends to get a bit curious when she sees other animals or people. If you are interested in Starburst you can visit her at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services or call them at (256) 760-6676.