(WHNT) — It’s the holiday season, and you can be the one to gift a new home to one of News 19’s Adoptable Pets of the Week – Trapper and Zuko!

At the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, you can find Trapper.

He is a medium sized, young, mixed breed who enjoys going on walks, playing with toys and loves peanut butter!

Trapper plays well with other dogs and is an active pooch who loves to run and play. He’d make a great walking or hiking partner for someone, but its recommended he doesn’t go to a home with cats.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

You can learn more about Trapper or apply to adopt him here.

Zuko is around 2 years old and 65 pounds, can be found at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS) and is looking for a new home!

He has previously done well with dogs, kids AND cats. He has been very friendly and sweet, plus he knows “sit”, “shake” and “down.” The shelter said he keeps a clean kennel.

(Photo: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services)

FLAS says its still doing $25 adoptions that include spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and a heartworm test. “It’s the deal of a lifetime for a priceless friend like Zuko.”

You can see more dogs available for adoption at FLAS here.