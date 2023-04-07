DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Toto! This three-year-old, 58-pound good boy is looking for a fur-ever family.

Toto is a pit bull mix who is currently living at Decatur Animal Services. He came into the shelter as a stray and no one came to claim him.

They say Toto is a big, sweet man who “loves to get love” and would love to run and play with you!

(Photo: Decatur Animal Services)

To meet Toto or any other adoptable pets at Decatur Animal Services, call 256-341-4790.

Decatur Animal Services is a shelter located at 300A Beltline Road SW in Decatur. See their list of animals available for adoption here.