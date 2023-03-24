FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — Meet Sven! He is a lovable 8-year-old pup that is looking for a new home.

Svn weighs 80 pounds and enjoys being around people, though he is not good with cats. his family passed away and he is now waiting for his turn at a new home after his brother and sister were adopted.

Sven is known for his soft coat and love of snuggling, but he also just wants to be near people not in their faces.

If you would like to help Sven find his forever home you can visit him at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Service or call the shelter at 256-760-6676.

The adoption fee is $85 and includes a heartworm test, current vaccines, spay/neuter and microchip.