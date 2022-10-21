HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Sol! He’s a three-year-old domestic shorthair who is ready to meet his fur-ever family!

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society describes Sol as “completely chill” and a “strikingly handsome, neutered boy who is wishing for a home.” They also say his lack of a tail adds to his character.

Sol has lived at GHHS since mid-August and would prefer a mature family without young children. GHHS says it is unknown how Sol behaves with other animals.

(Photos: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

To meet Sol, contact the shelter at 256-881-8081.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.