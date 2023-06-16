(WHNT) — Whether you are in Northeast or Northwest Alabama, if you’re looking to adopt a pet – there’s one in your area looking for a fur-ever home.

This week, News 19 is featuring two adoptable pets: Schmoopie from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) and Traylor from Florence Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS).

Schmoopie

Three-month-old Schmoopie is some sort of border collie mix, and she came to visit the News 19 studio today!

The humane society said Schmoopie is a very intelligent girl who can sit and lay on command and is crate trained. She loves to snuggle, wrestle, and chase her ball.

Schmoopie (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society) Schmoopie (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society) Schmoopie (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Schmoopie is wonderful with kids, cats and dogs. She’s currently in a foster home, “learning how to be part of a family,” and would love to schedule a time to meet with you. The pup is healthy, has all her shots, is spayed and microchipped so she’s ready to go on adventures with you right away!

You can apply to adopt Schmoopie today by visiting the GHHS website.

Traylor

Traylor is an eight-and-a-half-year-old bully mix, that came into Florence Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS) as a stray who was extremely overweight.

He’s been tested for medical issues, and was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and Cushing’s disease. These conditions are managed with daily medications and regular vet care.

Traylor (Photo: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services) Traylor (Photo: Florence Lauderdale Animal Services)

FLAS said Traylor is kid and dog friendly but needs a cat-free home that can help him get his health back on track.

You can go to the shelter, located at 3240 Roberson Road, Florence, AL 35630, or call for more information at 256-760-6676. You can also find a list of more animals for adoption or foster here.