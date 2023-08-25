(WHNT) – All across North Alabama there are pets looking for their fur-ever homes including this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pets of the Week.

This week’s Adoptable Pets are Rudee and Marie who are both currently staying at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS).

Rudee

Rudee (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

First off is Rudee! This 4-month-old mixed-breed dog is an energetic and loving pup who loves his toys and is big on lap time.

Rudee already knows how to sit and is working on learning more tricks. He is currently working on potty training and is generally not a huge barker.

Rudee does great with both people and other dogs and would do well with a playmate who can match his energy level. He is also good with kids. Rudee loves car rides and is used to a leash, though sometimes his curiosity gets the best of him.

Marie

Marie (Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Today we’re also introducing you to Marie! She’s a friendly silver tabby who has some issues with allergies.

Marie is chatty and loves to jump up on her back feet to get some head pats. She’s also very playful and loves being the center of attention. The green-eyed girl is a darling lap cat who also loves to be brushed.

Marie’s ideal home will need to be free of pests and bugs, as well as dogs, lots of plants, and other potential allergens as she unfortunately has some extensive, but manageable allergies. She is well worth the effort though!

For more information on Marie and Rudee or to apply to adopt them, you can visit the GHHS website. If you are interested in adopting either of them you can also call the humane society at (256) 881-8081.