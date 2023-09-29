DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — All across North Alabama there are pets looking for their fur-ever homes including this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week.

This week News 19 is featuring a special pup from Decatur Animal Services, Reynold!

Reynold (Decatur Animal Services)

Reynold is a five-year-old terrier mix who has been with Decatur Animal Shelter since the beginning of July. He weighs 30 lbs and loves to spend time in the yard, head rubs and sunbathing. The shelter said his love of the outdoors means he will likely work best as an outside addition to the family.

The shelter said Reynold’s adoption fees are already paid so he is free to a a loving home.

If you are interested in adopting Reynold you can contact Decatur Animal Services by calling (256) 341-4790