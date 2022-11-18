HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Raven! She is a shepherd mix who is ready to meet her fur-ever family!

Raven is a new resident at Greater Huntsville Animal Services! The shelter describes her as a “sweet senior shepherd mix” looking for a comfortable and loving home for her golden years.

The shelter says Raven is 7-9 years old, house trained, and has perfect manners. She is a “gentle and polite companion” that enjoys walks and relaxing on the couch.

Don’t miss your chance to adopt Raven!

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of all available pets for adoption, click here.