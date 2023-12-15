(WHNT) — At the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS), the theme of Rain and Mud Puddle’s names aren’t the only thing that the two have in common – they are both waiting to find their forever homes.

Rain is a lovely dilute tortie cat, with a thick, plushy coat and large, golden, gorgeous eyes! Just like her namesake is for many, Rain is sweet, soft and soothing to the soul.

GHHS says this girl is friendly and enjoys lots of attention. She loves getting scratches and is an expert ‘biscuit maker.’ Rain has lived with other cats but is an unhappy girl around dogs.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Mud Puddle is a medium-sized mixed-breed female dog with a lovely merle colored coat and partial blue eyes. GHHS says she is quickly becoming a staff favorite!

She loves attention and will happily accept cuddles from anybody willing to give them. Mud Puddle is also a pro at ‘doing zoomies’ and enjoy going for walks.

She seems to like other dogs and will probably be able to join a home with kids, but did find cats to be a little too interesting and would do best in a cat free home.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

To take a look at all the animals looking for a fur-ever family at GHHS, click here.