All across North Alabama, there are pets looking for forever families!

This week, News 19 is featuring two adoptable pets: Zeke from the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter (FLAS) and Priscilla from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS).

Zeke

Zeke is a 3-year-old large-sized terrier mix looking for a family to call his own. He recently got a lot of great reviews at a dog’s day out event for being the “bestest boy.”

(Photo: Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter)

Zeke loves kids, swimming in the creek and riding in the car.

You can learn more about Zeke and how to adopt him you can call (256) 760-6676 or check out the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter website here.

Priscilla

Priscilla is a medium-sized mixed-breed who is looking for a family. She knows how to walk on a leash, is house-trained, and is learning how to use a dog door in her foster home.

Priscilla came to GHHS pregnant and was a good momma to a big litter of beautiful babies.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Shelter organizers say she loves everyone, but be careful with small critters (chipmunks, squirrels, bunnies) because she wants to play with them.

To learn about Priscilla and how you can adopt her, visit the GHHS website here.