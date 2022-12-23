FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Poster! He is a 1-year-old, 51 lb. pup living at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services. He is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week!

According to the shelter, Poster is a sweetheart who will shake your hand when you meet! He is a staff favorite and would make a great addition to your family. However, he does not need to be around livestock.

To meet Poster or any other adoptable pet at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, call 256-760-6676.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is a shelter located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence, Alabama. See their animals available for adoption here.