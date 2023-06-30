(WHNT) — No matter where you are in North Alabama, if you’re looking to adopt a pet – there’s one in your area looking for a fur-ever family.

This week, News 19 is featuring two adoptable pets: Polly/Molly from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) and Rocky from Decatur Animal Services (DAS).

Polly/Molly

Polly, also referred to as Molly, is a brown/tan mixed breed and medium-sized doggo, whose just over 2 years old. She is a sweet pup that loves anyone with 2 or 4 legs!

GHHS says Polly does have some allergies but with “medication and lots of TLC,” she’s starting to look like a “brand new dog!” She will require lifelong meds to keep the allergies under control.

(Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Polly enjoys hiking and knows how to use a doggy door, but she would really enjoy getting to meet you and find her forever home!

GHHS says Polly does get along with other dogs and will most likely do well with kids.

You can apply to adopt Polly by visiting ghhs.org and feel free to contact GHHS for more information on her condition and medications.

Rocky

Rocky is a 3-year-old American Bulldog mix at DAS, who weighs about 90 pounds! He traveled to Alabama with his previous family and they could no longer care for him.

Rocky (Photo: Decatur Animal Services)

He now needs a new, loving home! He has some food allergies but his shots are current and he is spayed and neutered.

To adopt this sweet doggo, you can contact Decatur Animal Services by calling (256) 341-4790 or visiting the shelter located at 300-A Beltline Road SW, Decatur, AL 35601.