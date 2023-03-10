HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Meet Pixel! She is a little over a year old and a domestic shorthair and a unique combination of dilute calico and tabby – a tabbico!
She is smart, thoughtful, and a bit reserved with unfamiliar situations and hoomans. Once they get her seal of approval, though, she is friendly and accommodating!
She is fully vetted and ready to go. She is a bit wary of dogs and would need a slow introduction. She gets along with other cats, but she would do great as an only kitty.
Pixel may or may not turn into a lap cat – there’s so much potential here, just waiting to blossom.
She is available for adoption at Greater Huntsville Humane Society, a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. You can see a list of all available pets for adoption here.